New NIAS event to shine a spotlight on women in sport

Celebrating and empowering women in sport is what the Northern Inland Academy of Sport's newest event is all about.
The inaugural Girls and Goalposts high tea will be held at the Tamworth Jockey Club on Thursday March 7, 2024.
The event will shine the spotlight on careers in sports, discuss current goals, address challenges and opportunities, and plans for successful futures.
Coinciding with International Women's Day the following day, NIAS CEO Shona Eichorn said it's something they have been wanting to do for a little while, and now seemed the "opportune time" to "bring it to fruition".
"The International Women's Day date provides the opportunity to highlight and showcase what girls are achieving and what they potentially could achieve," Eichorn said.
"The other thing was the timing was right, post the euphoria of the female participation in sport last year in terms of the Matildas and the Diamonds, and the cricket team and Hockeyroos and all their success.
"All of the women who are achieving in sport, there is such a real wave of opportunity now and we wanted to be a part of that but we wanted to provide it with a regional lens."
Guests will have the chance to hear from Wests Tigers, NSW and Australian second-rower, Kezie Apps, former local Prime 7 journalist-now Fox Sports presenter, Eloise Sohier, former international and now local rugby referee and principal of The Armidale School, Dr. Rachel Horton, and another "very special" guest to be announced.
The NIAS Girls in Sport Bursary Fund will also be launched at the event.
The fund has been established to assist with imposts "beyond the regional programs".
Tickets for the event, which will run from 4-6pm, are on sale now.
Head to the NIAS website or Facebook event page for ticket information and to purchase.
