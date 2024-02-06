Off and racing: Walcha ready to party for annual Cup carnival

Walcha is ready to party for its biggest event of the year.
Boasting a population of just 1400, that number is set to swell later this week when the Walcha Jockey Club presents the 139th running of the $45,000 Walcha Cup on Friday with the eight-race TAB meeting preceding Memorial Raceday on Saturday.
"Without doubt they're two of the biggest social days of the year in Walcha as we welcome members, guests and friends to the Walcha Cup Carnival," secretary/manager Simone Timbs said.
"We start off on the Friday [February 9] with the TAB meeting - a Racing NSW Country Showcase program - offering $295,000 in prizemoney.
"Apart from the great racing on Cup Day we will have bar facilities, food and beverage options and a Fashions on the Field competition."
The three features are the Walcha Cup (1440m), $50,000 Ron Martin Super Maiden (1000m) and the $35,000 Lightning Handicap (1000m).
The meeting received 176 nominations on Monday including 21 for the feature race.
Among them were 2023 runner-up Zaidin (Wayne Oakenfull) and third-placed Red Beryl (Jane Clement).
"Then on Saturday [February 10] we host a Family Day bringing together two of the best afternoons of racing in Walcha," Timbs said.
"It's free entry on Saturday with face painting, a jumping castle, ice creams, a kids' Fashions on the Field competition and the popular foot race around the course.
Tickets are available online via the walcharaces.com website.
