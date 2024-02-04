Luke's world has been upended ... and he is 'lovin' it'

He recently left Gunnedah and settled in a new home at Tamworth. The move is designed to enhance him, make him all that he can be.
At a heat-ravaged Scully Park on Saturday, Luke Jeffrey showed the masses that what he possesses is special.
On the cusp of his 16th birthday, Jeffrey produced a dynamic attacking display at lock for the Northern Tigers in a round one Andrew Johns Cup loss to the North Coast Bulldogs.
After a series of line breaks in his Tigers debut, in which he showcased strength and speed, he was named the side's player of the match.
Sweat-wet post-match, and possibly a few kilos lighter, the easygoing teen took the Leader on a brief tour of his world - where, among other things, he is undergoing major change.
Last Wednesday, he began boarding at Farrer. The former St Mary's College Gunnedah student said "a lot of nerves" had accompanied the move, which had been made easier by his footy connections at the school.
They were "lifesavers", he said.
"It's a lot different, but I'm getting there." He added: "And yeah, it's been a great experience. I'm lovin' it."
Asked to describe himself in three words, Jeffrey chose athletic, strong and fast. At the AussieFest sports day in Gunnedah on January 26, he won the open men's 100m dash in 12.19 seconds.
Last year, Jeffrey played on the wing for NSW Country in an under-15 rugby clash against City at Maitland. But he "definitely" favoured league over union, he said.
And he definitely wants to play in the NRL.
"I'd like to take it as far as I can, see where I can get to," the former Gunnedah Bulldog said of his rugby league career.
