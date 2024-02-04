The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Luke's world has been upended ... and he is 'lovin' it'

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated February 5 2024 - 7:28am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I'd like to take it as far as I can, see where I can get to," Luke Jeffrey says of his rugby league career. Picture by Gareth Gardner
"I'd like to take it as far as I can, see where I can get to," Luke Jeffrey says of his rugby league career. Picture by Gareth Gardner

He recently left Gunnedah and settled in a new home at Tamworth. The move is designed to enhance him, make him all that he can be.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.