'Happy in all aspects': Howard's full life sweetened by latest privilege

Over the last 18 months, life on the field and off it has come together nicely for Logan Howard.
Ahead of the 2023 season, he was appointed captain of the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters. Then, leading into 2024, he was named assistant coach of the side as well. And, more recently, he and his partner, Bromley Nankivell finished building their new home and have moved in.
"I'm really happy," Howard said.
"Happy in all aspects. We've just moved in, I'm playing good footy, and just loving getting around all the young fellas in the side."
The cherry was placed on top of that large and appetising cake last week, when Howard was named captain of the Group 4 first grade side which competed in the Tri Series over the weekend.
The hulking second-rower was honoured to receive the news from coach Peter Stevens.
"It's a privilege," Howard said.
"There's a good group here with plenty of talent, so to be named captain means they've got plenty of belief in me, which makes me want to play better and turn up for them."
Given how smoothly he has taken to the role with the Roosters, Howard was one of two serious candidates that Stevens had in mind prior to the Tri Series; the other was Werris Creek captain Cody Tickle.
But unlike many leaders, who find their approach to the game changes under the weight of responsibility, Howard said "the goal is still the same, to win a premiership".
The biggest difference he feels?
"I've just got to talk a bit more," he said.
The week before the competition, however, there was no guarantee that Howard would play.
In the course of his side's dramatic loss to Boggabri in round five, he copped two bad knocks to his knee which forced him to sit out roughly two thirds of the game.
"I think it was just a really nasty cork," Howard said.
"It just stiffened right up and started to swell up, and there was a bit of worry that it could have been medial, so they didn't want to risk it and I sat out the game."
After a 40-6 win over Group 19 to open the tournament, in which Howard was "really proud" of how well the side came together, Group 4 crashed to a sobering 44-6 defeat against Group 21 in what was effectively the final.
But Stevens said that, while a title would have been nice, getting the Tri Series back up and running was in itself a victory.
"It's been five years since these boys have been able to come together [and represent Group 4]," the coach said.
"That's what the rep pathway is, and this is where it should start, at a group level."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.