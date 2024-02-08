Private and serene retreat with luxurious touches in desirable suburb

5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Located in the highly desirable suburb of North Tamworth, this exquisite five-bedroom family residence is a true masterpiece of design and functionality, setting the standard for luxury living.
The home features built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms, with the luxurious master suite boasting walk-in wardrobe and an elegant ensuite, epitomizing comfort and style.
The main bathroom is a marvel of design, offering a three-way layout with exceptional storage, a relaxing bathtub, and a shower, for added convenience the property also features a powder room.
The heart of this home is an entertainer's dream come true. A massive, soundproof media room, painted in darker tones, providing an unparalleled movie experience.
The large open-plan living area is complemented by a stunning kitchen, sure to inspire any master chef.
Equipped with quality appliances, including an Miele induction cooktop, large electric oven, steamer, dishwasher, and stone benchtops, the kitchen is a culinary delight.
The living area, enhanced by a large gas fireplace, creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for hosting guests.
Outdoor living reaches new heights with the enclosed sunroom, expanding the living space significantly. The home's comfort is assured by a ducted reverse cycle air conditioner with zone control.
Modernity is evident in every detail, with quality as a key focus in the home's design and construction. The large alfresco area, featuring a spa, is ideal for maximizing outdoor enjoyment and relaxation.
Set amongst low-maintenance and established lawns and hedging, this residence in North Tamworth offers a tranquil living environment, balancing modern living with the beauty of nature.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.