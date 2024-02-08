Big is beautiful in Kingswood wonder with space and views galore

4 BED | 3 BATH | 8 CAR
This extraordinary residence transcends the concept of a mere home; it's a sanctuary blending comfort, luxury, and practicality.
Architecturally designed, this remarkable property is situated on an expansive 4,491sqm acreage lot, featuring a substantial two-story house measuring approximately 591.2sqm.
Upstairs, revel in the expansive outdoor covered patio offering breath-taking panoramic views.
The property comes with a dedicated pool table and an additional kitchenette.
Each of the generously sized bedrooms features built-in wardrobes, with the main bedroom providing a private balcony, a walk-through robe, double vanities, and a dual-headed shower.
The lower level is designed for versatility, with multiple living areas, a home office, and a formal dining room.
The gourmet kitchen showcases granite benchtops and a gas cooktop, catering to the culinary enthusiast.
Storage solutions are abundant, including a storage room/gym off the garage, ample under stair storage, and a spacious laundry with abundant cupboards.
The outdoor space is adorned with a variety of established fruiting trees, meticulously maintained gardens, and a 90m deep bore dedicated to the lush gardens.
Additionally, it features a substantial water collection system with 1x 45,000ltr, 2x 20,000ltr, and 1x 10,000ltr rainwater tanks.
Also included in its sustainability, the property is equipped with a 6.6kw solar system.
The large lot comes with two access driveways, one of which goes to, two impressive 11x5m sheds.
The workshop/shed includes a separate toilet and shower, while the other shed features an extended roller door ideal for a boat or caravan.
Located in the family-friendly area of Kingswood, known for its large lot properties, the residence is complemented by local amenities, including a corner store and a popular restaurant.
This type of property will appeal to a wide range of prospective buyers, listing agent Jacob Hart from Ray White Tamworth said.
"Professional couples, families and extended families, farmers coming off a large rural property, local business owners," he said.
"Kingswood's proximity to Tamworth is just a few minutes drive away, which ensures the perfect blend of rural living and convenience."
Embrace the charm of Kingswood - where big is indeed beautiful. Contact us for an exclusive viewing and discover rural living at its best.
