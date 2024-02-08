The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Big is beautiful in Kingswood wonder with space and views galore

By House of the Week
February 9 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the Week

4 BED | 3 BATH | 8 CAR

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.