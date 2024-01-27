The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Talented New Zealander wins the 2024 Golden Gig talent search during TCMF festival

By Newsroom
January 27 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior winners of the Golden Gig - second-placed Lucy Beveridge, 15, Stewart Brook; winner Maia Fletcher, New Zealand; and third-placed Robbi Morgan, 14, Hornsby. Picture by Tamworth Regional Council.
Senior winners of the Golden Gig - second-placed Lucy Beveridge, 15, Stewart Brook; winner Maia Fletcher, New Zealand; and third-placed Robbi Morgan, 14, Hornsby. Picture by Tamworth Regional Council.

New Zealander Maia Fletcher, 17, has been crowned the senior winner of the 2024 Golden Gig talent search on Friday, January 26, during the Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.