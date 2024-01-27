Talented New Zealander wins the 2024 Golden Gig talent search during TCMF festival

New Zealander Maia Fletcher, 17, has been crowned the senior winner of the 2024 Golden Gig talent search on Friday, January 26, during the Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF).
Lucy Beveridge, 15, from Stewarts Brook, was awarded second place in the senior division, with Robbi Morgan, 14, Hornsby, placed third.
In the junior division, Isabelle Voll, 11, Highfields, Queensland, was crowned the winner, with Charli Sullivan, 12, Gerringong, second, and Daniel Win-Cohan, 9, Cootamundra, third.
Toyota Country Music Festival manager, Barry Harley, said each of the finalists showcased remarkable performances.
"The abundance of talent on display, not only today but across the whole competition, made it a truly challenging decision for the judges," Mr Harley said.
"I extend a massive congratulations to the winners and finalists of this year's competition, and I look forward to seeing them back performing at the 2025 Toyota Country Music Festival."
The Golden Gig featured the top five artists from each age group who were invited to showcase their talents at the grand final concert today on the Macca's Stage during the TCMF.
The judging panel, consisting of country music artists and industry representatives, was impressed by each of their performances.
"The overall winners in each division will also enjoy the chance to learn from one of the industry's finest, as mentoring sessions with Amber Lawrence are included in their prize package," Mr Harley said.
As well as a mentoring session with Amber Lawrence, the winner of the senior division (13 to 17 years) will receive a scholarship to the Country Music Association of Australia's Junior Academy, valued at $3300, as well as three separate professional mentoring sessions, a Takamine electric-acoustic guitar from Pro Music Australia, plus cash and a voucher from Capitol Music Tamworth.
The winner of the 12-years-and-under division will receive three professional mentoring sessions, a Takamine electric-acoustic guitar from Pro Music Australia, plus cash and a voucher from Capitol Music Tamworth.
Second and third place of each division will also receive cash prizes and a voucher from Capitol Music.
Licensee for McDonald's in Tamworth, Adrian Sippel, said it had been an "incredible week" watching young country music artists from across Australia take to the stage.
"The Golden Gig is an opportunity for music talents to learn from some of the best in the industry and we look forward to watching them develop and grow in their musical career," he said.
The winners will be invited to perform on the Macca's Stage on Saturday, January 27.
