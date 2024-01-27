Artists cement their place in country music history

Elaine Pitt was raised on an orchard in Mildura, Victoria where her life was centred around the mallee, music, horses and the Murray River. She won her first competition in the 1960s, at the age of 14, with her song Murray River Just Flow Along. Together with her three daughters Carolyn, Katrina and Kathryn, they entered numerous talent competitions becoming popular winners with their family harmonies. Elaine and Carolyn held the record for winning the duo section from 1982 to 1984 at the SA Talent Quest, before they launched into a professional career as The Pitt Family, becoming one of the first performers on the first Mildura Country Music Festival in 1987.