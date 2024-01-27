What a week! I don't know about you but I need a good lie down

That's almost a wrap.
Apart from a few events and concerts still to happen today, the Tamworth Country Music Festival is over for another year.
And what a time it's been.
The Golden Guitars last night capped off a massive week of entertainment.
Organisers could not have been more pleased with the way things have unfolded in this 52nd year.
With suggestions numbers have been back above pre-pandemic levels, and organisers on the hunt for additional camping facilities, it bodes well for a massive injection to the local economy.
And it's not just cafes, pubs and clubs that do well out of the festival.
Local sporting clubs, and charities also claim their fair share of the visitor dollar.
That's money that would otherwise not find its way into our community, supporting our kids sport, and charities like Lifeline and the Cancer Council.
Our city's reputation is also at stake.
On that note, can I share with you a comment left by a visitor on our website.
"As a first timer for the festival, I'm so bloody proud of Tamworth! What an excellent event. Well run, and our people are so friendly and helpful, I'm being told by festival goers how "lovely the locals are."
So it's fair to say we've made quite the impression.
Well done to the organisers for another fabulous event and well done to all of you for once again opening your arms to thousands of country music fans.
Fiona Ferguson, editor The Northern Daily Leader
