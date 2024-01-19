'It's our biggest income earner': How the TCMF supports local sporting clubs

When the Country Music Festival descends on Tamworth every year, it benefits almost every business in town.
Cafes and restaurants are full, the mall is packed with shoppers, and hotels, motels, and AirBnbs are booked out months in advance.
But many of those who patronise the festival opt for a more rustic feel and make the trip in an RV or with a caravan in tow, which they then park on one of Tamworth's dozens of available campsites or sporting fields.
And do the local clubs mind? Not at all. In fact, for many, it is their biggest source of income.
"It provides us with funding to support us throughout the year," Tamworth Magpies president, Chris Shaw, said.
"It is the biggest income earner, there's no question about that. It supports us to keep the electricity on, it supports us to get buses to run our players around, and it supports us to buy guernseys."
While on the phone to the Leader, Shaw was standing on the balcony of the grandstand at Rugby Park overlooking the roughly 60 vans that had already parked at the field. By the end of the festival, he expected that number to grow to around 100.
Likewise, the North Tamworth Bears' Jack Woolaston Oval was already inundated with roughly 80 campers.
Club treasurer Melissa Hayes was confident they would "pretty comfortably" hit their capacity of 169 by next weekend.
However, these grounds are more than just spaces for visitors to park while they explore the rest of the festival.
They provide amenities of their own, and have shows booked to take place throughout the 10-day event.
"So pretty much every night we have entertainment," Hayes said.
"It'll officially start on Saturday night, but even tonight we might have someone singing. The footy players also do a barbecue in the evenings, and the Lions Club come in and do a barbecue brekky in the mornings. It's a fundraiser for them too."
While the exact amount raised by these sporting clubs tends to vary year to year, it is a reliable source of income due to the unfailing popularity of the festival.
And, given that they have hosted campers for upwards of 20 years each, both the Magpies and the Bears have regulars who book their next stay as soon as the festival concludes.
"It's just a very social, family-oriented process," Shaw said.
"You get groups of people who travel here and have stayed here, some for 10 or 15 years, for others this is their first time."
