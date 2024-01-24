'I was pretty thrilled': Dwyer eyes second-straight Golden Guitar glory

The Dwyer name may yet be etched on the Multiquip Golden Guitar Final trophy for a second year running.
It will be decided on Friday evening at the Tamworth Paceway when the Carnival of Cups meeting wraps up the Tamworth HRC January racing carnival.
Queensland-based trainer Graham Dwyer, who won the 2023 running of the long-standing feature race with Surf Ace, has a shot at securing this year's running of the $50,000 final with two runners from his stable in Kickatinalong and Luvbite.
Second-string runner from the Dwyer stable Luvbite made it into the final after an exceptional drive by 16-year-old Layne Dwyer to take the fifth heat on Sunday.
"I was pretty thrilled with the win," the younger Dwyer said. "I didn't have high expectations coming into the race but I ended up getting a good trip in the running. I was rapt."
From the five barrier, Dwyer was in the mix looking for the race lead but let the Clayton Harmey-trained Bettor Cheer (Cam Hart) take the lead while the KerryAnn Morris-trained Bettor To be Tricky raced three wide before settling in the breeze outside of Bettor Cheer.
"It was hard to come across from out wide but I was following the favourite," Layne said of his chances with the $7 runner.
"I thought I was in trouble when I couldn't get the lead but I ended up racing in the one by one."
Dwyer had the ideal race position with Luvbite and impeccable timing in placing in a three-wide run around the field over the final 600 metres.
It was a three-way duel to the line where Luvbite earned a short half-head win over Mighty Atom (Blake Hughes) and Bettor Cheer 2.3 metres away in third.
"I was over the moon when I won the heat. We came to the meeting with no expectations but have had a pretty good start," Layne said.
With a mile rate of 1.57.7 over 1,980 metres, Luvbite will come up against Heat 1 winner I Break The Line from the stables of Sydney trainer Michael Xuereb, who was driven by Josh Gallagher and clocked 1.55.8.
Heat 2 winner, Sir Richard Lee, was trained by KerryAnn Morris and driven by her husband Robbie. He clocked 1.56.9 for the 1,980 metre journey while Heat 4 went the way of Mossdale Terry for Queensland trainer and driver Shane Graham in a mile rate of 1.56.2
The second runner from the Dwyer stables, Kickatinalong, secured the win in the third heat with a mile rate of 1.57 for reinsman Brendan Barnes.
After the ecstasy of winning a heat of the Golden Guitar, Layne will be relegated to the sidelines to cheer the stable on.
"I only have a B grade licence and you need to have an A grade licence to drive in the Group listed races. I still have eight drives to go before I can upgrade my licence," he said.
"Local reinsman Dean Chapple will take the drive for the stables."
Since commencing his career back in April 2023, Layne has achieved 34 winning drives mainly at Redcliffe and Albion Park.
"Coming to Tamworth has been a super experience for me. I got to drive a double on the night. It was awesome," he said.
Layne also guided Major Mondo as $3.00 race favourite to a win in the Thomas Foods International Appreciation Pace, also trained by his father Graham.
"There was a big crowd at the meeting, something I am not used to," he said.
"I am use to bigger tracks but on this tight track at Tamworth you can get a bit more competitive."
After Graham took out the 2023 running with Surf Ace, he was rapt to be in the running for the final on Friday night.
"Dad was happy, he was over the moon and very proud," Layne said.
Dwyer will drive Luxury Lad in the Multiquip Golden Guitar Consolation.
