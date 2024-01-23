Calling all 'Swifties': get ready to 'Shake it Off' in the country music capital

IT won't be a 'cruel summer' for Taylor Swift fans in Tamworth, as two sisters prepare to take the stage and stamp out any 'bad blood' for those who missed out on tour tickets.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Die-hard 'swifties' and South Australian duo Ella & Sienna will kick off their nation-wide tribute show tour to their country music inspiration in Tamworth this week.
The two sisters Ella, 21, and Sienna, 17, are putting the final touches on their show before they bust out 34 songs from Taylor Swift's iconic music career.
"She's [Swift] just an inspiration to any emerging artist, her music, her performance, how she is, and how she presents herself is just something to look up to," Ella told the Leader.
The sisters will perform all their favourite songs at Wests Diggers' Club in Tamworth on Friday January 26, almost a year after they first launched the tribute show with a sell-out concert in Adelaide.
"We just want to have a party, and have everyone who loves her music to come along," Sienna said.
The girls are hoping the hype around Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour, which kicks off in Australian in February, will see a crowd of her biggest fans come to the show in Tamworth.
Ella said the "devastating" task of trying to cut-down all their favourite songs into a set list had seen a few tears shed, but the girls were ready to hit the stage alongside their band.
"Everyone in our team has been working extremely hard to get this together," the 21-year-old said.
The sisters were among a lucky group who managed to secure tickets to one of Taylor's shows in Sydney, which will fall in the middle of their national tribute tour.
"We'll be freshly inspired," Ella said.
The girls first performed at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in 2019 as buskers, and four years later have played their own shows on the Fanzone stage, and on the main stage in Bicentennial Park for Jayne Denham's 'Girls Night Out'.
The girls have also been trying to spread the word about their Taylor Swift show during sets at Tamworth Shoppingworld, and upcoming shows at The Atrium and Capitol Theatre.
Apart from belting out their favourite Taylor tunes, the sisters said one of their favourite parts about performing is doing it together.
"It feels really comfortable," Ella said.
"It's just good knowing there's someone there who has your back and you know so well."
Despite being asked "the worst question", which according to Sienna is picking a favourite Taylor Swift song, the 17-year-old settled on '1989' for her favourite album, and Ella said 'Folklore' was the album she can't stop listening to.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.