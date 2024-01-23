'Things are shaping up pretty well': Watts hoping Magpies can soar higher in 2024

Returning Tamworth women's co-coach Ben Watts expects the Magpies to take a lot of inspiration from Paige Leonard's exploits in 2023 and believes there are a lot of other players in the team with the ability to be in the same position.
The prop last year became the club's first women's player to be selected to play for NSW Country - among other accolades.
"I think Paige really put a lot of belief in the girls last year.
"To see someone that's on their level take it up a notch and really work on their football and their fitness, and see how far they can go," Watts said.
"I think the girls will really take a lot from that. They look up to Paige and really listen to her."
Not only Leonard, but also St Albert's back-rower Tahlia Morgan.
She's gone from helping the students win back-to-back New England women's premierships to training with the Waratahs Super W squad.
"The girls, they're like can you believe she's playing Super Rugby," Watts said.
"She's an incredible talent obviously and that's why she's there."
"But they take a lot from just having played against her."
The coming season will be his second involved with the women's side.
He will have a new coaching partner with Rob Mills stepping back and Glenn Allan coming on board.
The father of first grade five-eighth Liam Allan, he brings the knowledge of a lifetime around football.
"He's got a lot to teach," Watts said, even, he added, to himself.
"He'll bring a lot to the team and just little parts of the game like game management and helping them really get on top of their passing, and nailing that."
Also their kicking, which has become a more prominent feature as the game has evolved and moved forward.
"As the girls have been playing it more, they're realising that there's so much space, we'll just kick it and open it up," he said.
Back training now for a couple of weeks Watt's doesn't expect the side to be too different to last season.
They have lost a couple of players but, countering that, have picked up a couple and also have at least one returning - Watts' fiancee Tobi-Lee Clough.
She's returning to the field after giving birth to their second child, a daughter Romi-Lee, last September.
By her own admission, not a great watcher, he said she is itching to get back out there and has been doing extra work outside of training to prepare.
Last year coaching sister Aimee in the side, he's not worried about coaching his partner.
Quite the opposite in fact.
"It'll be really good to have her there," he said.
"She's a big support for me with coaching."
"And she gives me feedback, positive and negative, which is really good."
Making the semi-finals only to again be bundled out by Glen Innes in the first week, they have come back with a bit of extra fire in the belly.
"At the end of that game last year there was a lot of disappointment there, they sort of felt like they'd let themselves down and each other a bit," Watts said.
"Definitely for the girls that have been there from the start or have been there for a while I think there'll be a lot more fire in them this year to take that step further."
He has no doubt they can, and spoke about fitness as one of the keys to that.
That, and their game management and taking their opportunities when they get them.
