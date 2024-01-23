The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Things are shaping up pretty well': Watts hoping Magpies can soar higher in 2024

SN
By Samantha Newsam
January 24 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Watts, pictured here with son Koa, is returning for his second season coaching the Magpies women. Picture by Emma Bailey.
Ben Watts, pictured here with son Koa, is returning for his second season coaching the Magpies women. Picture by Emma Bailey.

Returning Tamworth women's co-coach Ben Watts expects the Magpies to take a lot of inspiration from Paige Leonard's exploits in 2023 and believes there are a lot of other players in the team with the ability to be in the same position.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.