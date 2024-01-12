The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

'It'll be a good first test': Tigers junior squads prepare to lace up the boots

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 12 2024 - 1:35pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tickle addresses his Northern Tigers under 16s charges during a recent training session. They have their first hit-out in Tenterfield on Saturday. Picture Northern Region of NSWRL Facebook
Cody Tickle addresses his Northern Tigers under 16s charges during a recent training session. They have their first hit-out in Tenterfield on Saturday. Picture Northern Region of NSWRL Facebook

It might be the midst of summer, and cricket the sport front of mind for many, but some of the region's brightest young league talents are getting ready to take to the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.