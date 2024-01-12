'It'll be a good first test': Tigers junior squads prepare to lace up the boots

It might be the midst of summer, and cricket the sport front of mind for many, but some of the region's brightest young league talents are getting ready to take to the field.
At Tenterfield on Saturday the Northern Tigers' development, Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cup squads will tackle Northern Rivers as they ramp up their Country Championship preparations.
The first of two trials the squads will play, it's a chance to get some game time into their legs, and for the respective coaches a chance to see them in a game situation and how they apply what they've learnt over the last two months.
After stepping up to the head coach role for their 2023 campaign, Werris Creek back-rower Cody Tickle is again taking charge of the Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s) squad.
He was pretty happy with how they fared over the Christmas/New Year break, coming through the fitness tests they did when the program resumed last Saturday "really well".
"We put a big emphasis on them having to look after themselves and giving them responsibility about doing [the program they'd set] and they definitely took it on this year," he said.
It is the first time for all of them involved in the Tigers program, with players having to be 16 to be part of it, but Tickle has been encouraged by what he's seen so far.
"Obviously it's their first kind of go at a program like this so they come in very green and raw," he said.
"So we work pretty hard on getting their basic skills up to scratch and then sort of building towards some sort of game-based strategies and that, which they've really started to develop, which is really good."
One of the things that most excites him about the squad is that there are some "good tough kids".
"There's a couple of kids that are real sort of bushy kids that will hook in and have a go," he said.
"You don't really get to see that in this day and age."
Involved with the Tigers program for a few years prior to taking on the head coaching role, Tickle enjoyed it.
"To see the development in the kids is pretty pleasing," he said.
"You get them at the start and a lot of them are very eager footballers but don't have some of the skills they need.
"So to be able to take them and put some time into them, and see the results, it's pretty rewarding."
The Titans should be a good hit-out for them.
"Generally they're really strong," Tickle said.
"So it'll be a good first test for these boys at this sort of level of football."
The action kicks off at Rugby League Park at 12.30pm with the development side, which is the players that weren't selected in either the 16s or 18s sides for Saturday, taking on their Titans counterparts.
That will be followed by the 16s at 2pm and the 18s at 3.45pm.
Development Squad: Heath Baas, Jake Botfield, Will Canham, Axel Crossley, Riley Fitzsimmons, Harrison Foot, Blaze Harrison, Noah Hooley, Chas Jaeger, Toby Jamieson, Xavier McGrady, Fletcher Panton, Seth Perry, Max Stone, Angus Sullivan, Jai Tanna, Harrison Thrift, Darcy Wallace, Darcy Weatherall, Braith White, Zeke Wise
Andrew Johns Squad: Hamish Adamthwaite, Kai Baker, Jack Bullen, Bailey Chick, Will Foley, Dylan Ginman, Luke Jeffrey, Phelix Lavea, Oliver Milsom, Casey Milton, Lachlan Quigley, Darcy Rolph, Mitchell Rousell, Jake Rudder, Jack Shankley, Charlie Smith
Laurie Daley Squad: Braydon Allan, Oscar Atkin, Ashton Blake, Brodi Campbell, Sam Carr, Jack Foley, Zane Groves, Jordan Hamlin, Keandre Johnson-Vale, Reece Josephson, Dylan Keane, Jack Mcleod, Cooper Meldrum, Nate Rothall, Jayden Seckold, Jackson Smith, Dustin Wyrzykowski
