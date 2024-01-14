The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

From injury despair to Wildfires shot: Johns ready to 'rip in' to the next chapter

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 15 2024 - 10:32am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Johns will head down to Newcastle in February to further his academic and rugby education. Picture Supplied.
Henry Johns will head down to Newcastle in February to further his academic and rugby education. Picture Supplied.

For a long time Henry Johns thought agronomy was where his future lay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.