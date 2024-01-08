The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Business

New location for popular business returning after a year-long vacation

RG
By Rachel Gray
January 9 2024 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myo and Barn owner Brooke Carrington, left, with Spencer, 7, Reuben, 4, and her husband Mitch, holding a sign that says the "Northern Most Point of the Australian Continent". Picture supplied
Myo and Barn owner Brooke Carrington, left, with Spencer, 7, Reuben, 4, and her husband Mitch, holding a sign that says the "Northern Most Point of the Australian Continent". Picture supplied

Tamworth businesswoman Brooke Carrington has returned home from a year-long family trip around Australia excited and primed to reopen her remedial massage and get-fit business at a new location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.