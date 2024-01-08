New location for popular business returning after a year-long vacation

Tamworth businesswoman Brooke Carrington has returned home from a year-long family trip around Australia excited and primed to reopen her remedial massage and get-fit business at a new location.
Myo and Barn is expected to open on Darling Street in Tamworth in February after the business, formerly located on Peel Street, was mothballed on December 24, 2022, to allow the family to tour the nation.
While there is no exact opening date in February yet, Mrs Carrington said the venture would offer Kangatraining - exercise for pre- and postnatal mums - and massages for infants, as well as reintroduce remedial, pregnancy and postnatal massages.
"Our vision has always been to help people live happier, healthier, and more connected lives through a lot of our programs and activities that we do," Mrs Carrington said.
"So, I'm super excited to serve the community again. I really loved what I did before we left so it is really nice to know I can come back to that."
The family of four, which includes Brooke's husband Mitch and their two children Spencer, 7, and Reuben, 4, packed what they could into a caravan and headed-off on the 12-month adventure on January 3, 2923 to criss-cross every state except Tasmania.
"We saw the most beautiful oceans, biggest sand dunes, amazing animals, and the most incredible mountain ranges, which were just spectacular," Mrs Carrington said.
"We learned so much about ourselves as a family. But also the history and culture [of Australia]."
Mrs Carrington said she would encourage anybody to spend a year in a recreational vehicle (RV) travelling Australia if they have been thinking about it.
"It's not for everyone. Don't get me wrong, it's not easy, but it's amazing and well worth it," Mrs Carrington said.
Her eldest son, Spencer, was schooled via distance education during the holiday, but made lifetime memories with his family doing an activity every day, whether that was hiking, swimming, or sightseeing.
It was a dream that took the young family about four years to save and plan for.
"We had worked so many hours for quite a while to afford the trip and achieve what we wanted to do," Mrs Carrington said.
"So those first few months, particularly for my husband, were quite hard to just be able to slow down and realise we're not in a rush to go anywhere."
The Carringtons returned to Tamworth on December 18, 2023, and have been busily preparing for the grand opening of Myo and Barn in February.
