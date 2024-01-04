Truck crash closes Kamilaroi Highway in both directions, delays expected

A TRUCK crash has closed a major highway near Gunnedah.
The Kamilaroi Highway is closed in both directions at Breeza, south of Gunnedah, due to an earlier truck crash near Court Lane.
Crane operators, a heavy vehicle tow truck, and council staff are at the scene to recover the truck from the scene.
Motorists are being diverted around the area via the Oxley Highway and New England Highway via Tamworth and Willow Tree.
Southbound drivers from Gunnedah are advised to use the Oxley Highway to Tamworth, and then the New England Highway to Willow Tree.
Those travelling northbound from Willow Tree are advised to use the New England Highway to Tamworth, then the Oxley Highway to Gunnedah.
The diversions are suitable for all vehicles, and motorists are advised to expect delays of about one hour.
For the latest traffic updates visit the Live Traffic website or app.
