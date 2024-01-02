Scone trainer enjoys profitable New Year's Day double

Scone trainer Brett Cavanough started the year with a bang on Monday, going to the top of the country NSW premiership with a double at Inverell.
Rubick three-year-old Evasive Nature ($1.30) broke through at his third start with an all-the-way 1.71-length win in the opening race, a 1050m maiden plate, with Ben Looker aboard.
Cavanough also had the favourite, Too Many Stars, in the second event, the 1400m super maiden. The $1.85 chance, a three-year-old All Too Hard filly, raced behind the speed before wearing down the leaders late to win by three-quarters of a length for apprentice Braith Nock.
"It's a good way to start the year with a bang," Cavanough said.
"The super maiden was a $50,000 race and the other was $35,000 and they were both BOBS, so that's a fat day at the office. Winning $50,000 in the bush, that's pretty good money."
Cavanough, who also has stables at Ballina, went to 31 winners for the NSW season and top of the country tally with 30.
He was unsure of the next target for Too Many Stars but said Evasive Nature would be spelled.
"He's just immature," he said. "He's just not there mentally or physically. He's just got raw ability, but he got the job done today.
"Too Many Stars has done nothing wrong and had a fourth and a third, and now a win, so she's just a progressive type of filly."
