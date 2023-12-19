The Northern Daily Leader
Three men dead after single-vehicle crash, Kamilaroi Highway closed

By Tess Kelly
December 20 2023 - 10:49am
Emergency services were called to the Kamilaroi Highway, near Curlewis, on Wednesday morning. Picture file
THREE men have died in a single-vehicle crash near Gunnedah.

