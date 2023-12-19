Three men dead after single-vehicle crash, Kamilaroi Highway closed

THREE men have died in a single-vehicle crash near Gunnedah.
Emergency services raced to the Kamilaroi Highway, near Curlewis, at about 6:30am on Wednesday, December 20, following reports of a crash.
When crews arrived at the scene about 20 kilometres south of Gunnedah, they found a single car had been involved in a collision.
Three men, who were all back-seat passengers, died at the scene.
They have not been formally identified.
The driver, a 24-year-old man, was not injured, and has been taken to Tamworth hospital for mandatory testing.
The front passenger, a woman, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before she was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
Specialist officers from the Oxley crash investigation unit have established a crime scene and cordoned off the crash site.
The Kamilaroi Highway is closed between Curlewis and Gunnedah while officers remain at the scene.
Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and monitor Live Traffic for updates.
As investigations continue police are urging anyone who may have witnesses the crash, or has dashcam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
