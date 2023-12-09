'She's been the driving force': Super Smith lauded after touching new high

If you ask Stacy Smith, she will tell you that resurrecting touch football in Tamworth was a team effort which required mass input from a proactive and dedicated committee.
And while that is undoubtedly true, most others within the sphere of the Tamworth Touch Association will identify Smith herself as one of the key factors in the sport's recovery.
"I think Tamworth touch is in good hands with Stacy Smith running it," long-time player and representative coach, Tim Walsh, told the Leader in the lead-up to the recent State Cup.
"She's been the driving force for the turnaround of Tamworth touch," committee member and player, Steph Halpin, said.
"The committee has come up with ideas ... but the multitude of work that happens to get those up and running, happens through Stace.
"It's pretty thankless for the most part, and she doesn't want the recognition, but she certainly deserves it."
Under Smith's watch, the sport reached a new high on Friday evening when the finals of the Super Series took place.
The new competition concluded in sweltering conditions at the Gipps Street fields, but that did not deter most of the players who participated in the final round games that night from staying on to watch both the women's and men's finals.
The women's competition was taken out by Captain America, 7-1 over Hulk, and the men's was won by Iron Man, 4-3 in a thriller over Spider-Man.
After the games wrapped up, Smith also thanked the association's sponsors for their support.
"It was a fantastic way to finish the comp," Smith said.
"We were a bit unsure about how it would go, being brand new, but it was fantastic. And to have that drop-off in the men's game showed how good the comp has been and how close it was."
Having presided over the association for several years now, Smith exudes a sense of pragmatism that speaks to her willingness to undertake such a massive task.
The St Edwards Primary School teacher explained that she only took on the job out of necessity at first.
"We were at a point where, if we didn't get a committee, the whole thing was going to fold," Smith said.
"There was a group of four of us - including my mum and the Gillies - that jumped on board and said 'We don't want touch to fold, we need to do something about this'.
"I kind of stepped in just to try and make sure touch didn't fold, because I wanted others to have the same opportunities I had growing up."
Born and raised in Tamworth, Smith became involved in touch footy when she was 10 years old.
Due to injuries, she stopped playing as much in her 20s and subsequently looked to become more involved in the administrative side of the sport.
And now, at 31, she has enjoyed the responsibility and challenge of leading Tamworth touch. But, she said, family will likely dictate how long she continues as president.
"I love what I do," Smith said.
"It is busy though. I've got a two-year-old daughter at home, and as she grows up, I want her to become involved in touch too."
After a pause, Smith continued with a chuckle.
"Whether she likes it or not, she doesn't really get that choice."
