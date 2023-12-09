Gunnedah Airport tarmac fit for the future

Work to upgrade the Gunnedah Airport tarmac has now been completed.
The $8.35 million project included complete refurbishment of the tarmac, taxiway and apron to bring it into line with Australian Civil Aviation Regulation requirements for certified facilities.
Gunnedah Shire Deputy Mayor Rob Hooke said it was good to see this important project reach completion.
"Airports are critical infrastructure for the community," Cr Hooke said.
"They are important in times of emergency, for tourism, business purposes and for recreational use.
"Gunnedah Airport's tarmac was nearing the end of its serviceable life and needed significant work.
"With the assistance of funding from the New South Wales government through the Resources for Regions Program, and the Federal Government through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, Gunnedah Shire Council has been able to ensure the tarmac is in good shape for many years to come.
"It also opens the door to the possibility of a commercial passenger service in the future."
President of the Gunnedah Business Chamber Ben Hennessy said the return of commercial flights to the area would help pave the way for an array of new economic benefits for the community.
