A new season bursting at the seam with entertainment

If you are looking at your entertainment line-up for the coming year, you won't be disappointed.
Entertainment Venues has announced an outstanding line-up of season shows for 2024 with 41 events, made up from local and national touring productions, with something for everyone.
Woodleys Motors is again on board as Season Partner for 2024.
Peter Ross, Manager Entertainment Venues said 2024 is a year to celebrate the growing local creative community.
"Art & Culture have always played a major part in nourishing and enriching a community's soul and we are excited to be able to continue to bring joy to people's lives," Mr Ross said.
Season 2024 is bursting at the seams with live entertainment including Sydney Dance Company's ASCENT, a triple bill of innovative dance and Yuldea by Bangarra Dance Theatre, the hit comedy Same Time Next Year, the first of two fully staged productions by You'll Miss The Tide Productions and direct from London Tony as Robbie - the world's #1 Robbie Williams Show, lots of comedy with the return of Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, Dave O'Neil the legendary Australian stand-up comedian, actor and radio personality, Bell Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Sydney Symphony Orchestra performs Compassion featuring Lior and Nigel Westlake.
Tamworth Musical Society presents We Will Rock You and A Grand Night for Singing, a musical feast of Rogers & Hammerstein songs whipped up into a fabulously modern musical revue and Tamworth Dramatic Society presents The Kitchen Witches and the classic tale Treasure Island.
There's lots for the children and families too with favourites; The Gruffalo, The Smeds and the Smoos, ARC by Erth, The Listies and many more!
Season 2024 kicks off on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 February with The Wharf Revue: Pride in Prejudice, the hilarious culmination of over 20 years' experience in the political satire space.
"It's a pleasure to announce that Jonathan Biggins and the team are returning to the Capitol. You'll love Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Drew Forsythe and David Whitney. It's a great way to start the season with the genius of The Wharf Revue with reviews promising an uproarious and cheeky production that is sharper and wittier than ever," Mr Ross said.
Subscriptions and Memberships are now available, giving access to discounted tickets and other benefits, including a 10 per cent discount at the newly renovated Capitol Theatre Bar.
Gifting a Subscription or Membership is the perfect Christmas present, with the added bonus of having the opportunity to go into the draw to win a Stay & Play Package courtesy of CH Boutique Hotel valued at over $300.
"We are thrilled to offer a season that both supports the wonderful work of Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music, Tamworth Dramatic Society, Tamworth Musical Society, Tamworth City Dance Academy, the 2340 Big Band, The Studio Classical & Performing Arts, You'll Miss The Tide Productions and the Tamworth Clarinet Choir as well as bringing a range of respected artists and companies including, Shannon Noll, The Grigoryan Brothers, Paul Tabone, CDP Kids, Opera Australia, Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta, Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Theatre Company," Mr Ross said.
You can pick up the Season 2024 booklet from Capitol Theatre Tamworth or you can ring 6767 5200 or visit capitoltheatretamworth.com.au to request a brochure be sent to you.
