'It's not a handout, it's a hand up': Hundreds of farmers helped in hay run

A CONVOY of trucks which has helped hundreds of farmers across the region is set for a major hay bale delivery in Moree.
The Aussie Hay Runners will deliver 2430 hay bales to 265 farmers, worth about $230,000.
Hay will be dropped off at the Pallamallawa Recreational Grounds on December 9 and 16.
This year there has been almost 24,000 lots of hay bales delivered across the country with about one third of that in New England.
Community members and groups have assisted with drop-off points and providing meals and accommodation for drivers.
Aussie Hay Runners was established four years ago by Linda Whiddup in country Victoria.
She wanted to help after experiencing drought and formed a group of volunteers with just four trucks.
These days she has more than 70 semi-trailers on standby, ready to drive loads of hay to farmers affected by drought and bushfire.
"We are very proud to help our farmers, it's not a handout, it's a hand up," Ms Whiddup said.
"There are just so many farmers desperately needing our help in so many areas.
"These two runs will be the last announced for 2023, but already the wheels are in motion scheduling runs for 2024."
About 75 trucks will gather at Tomingley in the Central West of NSW.
They will set off via the Newell Highway, passing through Dubbo, Gilgandra, Coonabarabran, Narrabri and Moree, then onto the Gwydir Highway to arrive at the Pallamallawa Recreational Grounds.
They are supported by the NSW Rural Assistance Authority, Scott Stevens and Heyfield Lions Club and Ray Akers of Gippsland Hay Relief.
The Aussie Hay Runners group provide regular updates and information on their Facebook page.
It includes everything from truck driver locations to sponsorship opportunities as well as updating pick up points and drop off locations.
"If you see them on the road, it really is a sight to see, make sure to show your support with a toot and a wave," Ms Whiddup said.
"Our Facebook page has details on how 100 per cent of donations will be used to purchase hay."
