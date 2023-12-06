I've decided to call the 2024 Group 4 premiership race. Too early? Nah.

Summer may have just started to snarl, with winter far off on the horizon, but I'm already prepared to make a footy prediction.
I was going to say a bold prediction, but decided that my forecast isn't that audacious, despite its timing.
And here it is: hand North Tamworth a ninth straight premiership now.
Boom! I said it.
"How can you possibly make that call now?" I hear you say, "especially given that Scott Blanch, Norths' best player - hell, the best player in the comp, has retired."
Easily. Have you seen the Bears' signings for the coming season?
As well as being the longtime dominant side of the competition, the reigning eight-time premiers are also the leader when it comes to social media.
In recent weeks, the club's Facebook has included a roll out of their re-signings and new signings for 2024.
No doubt, their rivals have noted them. And if they're not worried, they should be.
Because on top of veterans like Josh Schmiedel, James Cooper, Brock Wadwell and Tom Woolaston re-signing, experienced halves Mitch Sheridan and Ethan Collins are also coming back.
As are fullback Lynken Dickson, Fijian centres Jone Marau and Misaele Vakacegu, utility Jack Patterson, hooker Liam Ball and lock Jake Vost, among others.
Nicely topping off that list are impressive new signings including Ryley Mackay, the powerful former Roosters centre, and Quinton Pomare-Anderson, a utility who spent the past seven years playing senior footy in Townsville.
Another boom new signing is Michael Radford, a Norths junior who last season won a fourth straight premiership with the Scone Thoroughbreds.
See what I mean?
Elsewhere, two of the Bears' main rivals, Moree and Kootingal-Moonbi, have suffered key losses.
The Boars' departures include Willie Baker and Luke Hetherington - named at centre and prop, respectively, in Group 4's 2023 team of the year.
The Roosters' departures include Mackay, Chris Vidler and Sam Taylor.
Back in Bear land, Paul Boyce has returned to oversee another premiership assault.
The astute mentor won back-to-back premierships, after taking over from Blanch, and in the process recalibrated Norths' campaigns the past two seasons after uncharacteristic form wobbles.
He's clearly the right man for the job. And North Tamworth's off-season movements have clearly been right on.
