Equine excellence close to town conveniences with rich rural panoramas

4 beds | 2 bath | 6 car
Welcome home to 22 Maysteers Lane, Tamworth where your horses will be just as happy as you, living a life of luxury while you enjoy your stunning four-bedroom, two-bathroom, double garage, Dunst Brothers quality-built home.
Upon entry along an expansive driveway, you will be welcomed to your new home through a grand entry front door to a luxury home complete with high ceilings and filled with natural light.
Nestled on approximately 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) and set up for horses with loads of infrastructure and facilities. Perfectly positioned just over 10 kilometres to the CBD of Tamworth, 17km to the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre and just under 7km from Moore Creek's newest shopping village currently under construction.
Situated on a completely level block with as much water as you could ever need supplied by town water, a fantastic bore and approximately 110,000 litres of fresh water.
Nothing to do but move in and enjoy your new lifestyle complete with a golf green perfect lawn and lovely mountain views.
