Impressive family home in Hillvue with outstanding lifestyle and views

6 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Incredibly deceiving and immediately impressive upon entry, this family home is designed to provide the ultimate in living and entertaining while taking full advantage of the panoramic views.
With an envious selection of living areas that include a relaxing lounge room, vast open plan family room, downstairs rumpus and a flexible yet large option of either living room or 6th bedroom with built-ins.
The master suite is situated on the main level and boasts a deluxe walk through robe and ensuite.
A generous second bedroom is located close by with a stylish bathroom and a fifth bedroom or study is positioned near the entry, ideal for home business or working from home.
The kitchen is oversized and boasts ample storage while accompanying the open plan family dining.
Sliding doors effortlessly blend the family area with the alfresco which embraces breath-taking views to the south.
The lower level also includes another two bedrooms with sizeable built-ins, a handy bathroom and surprising workshop or storage space that would accommodate an extensive home gym.
A sparkling in-ground salt water pool is privately set in the low-maintenance yards and gardens while a lower level alfresco allows for entertaining while the kids enjoy a swim.
A ducted reverse cycle air conditioning is zoned throughout the home ensures comfort year round and the ducted vacuum enhances the easy care of the home.
There is envious choice of living options on both levels inside and out.
Newly carpeted, floating flooring and paint throughout, while panoramic views to the south overlook the sparkling inground pool.
Hillvue is the perfect suburb to live in Tamworth as it gives you access to the best of Tamworth.
The property is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac very close to nearby parks and moments to sporting precinct, Longyard Gold Club, shops and schools.
The streets are beautiful and the area boasts a number of quality hotels and restaurants, all conveniently located right in the heart of a very friendly neighbourhood.
This home is an ideal option, unmatched in size and space.
