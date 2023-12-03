The Northern Daily Leader
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

This was the biggest challenge of Jack's life: 'I found it hard'

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated December 4 2023 - 5:54am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Patterson hopes to lock down a second-row spot at Norths next year. Picture by Mark Bode
Jack Patterson hopes to lock down a second-row spot at Norths next year. Picture by Mark Bode

It were as if he had been cut adrift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.