The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

'I just couldn't do it': Smith's heart remains with his home town

By Zac Lowe
December 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lincon Smith celebrates a try in Gunnedah's round two thriller against Dungowan. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Lincon Smith celebrates a try in Gunnedah's round two thriller against Dungowan. Picture by Zac Lowe.

The Gunnedah Bulldogs confirmed last week that first grade captain, Lincon Smith, had signed on with the club for the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.