What do residents think of council's rate rise decision | Letters to the editor

l find it very hard to accept this elected council are showing any good reason for this rate increase in any way and to say it be the responsible thing to do as for the mayor saying - l don't want be part of a council going to leave a negative legacy for my kids and grand kids. I believe him to be part of such with irresponsible spending on so called studies into; Sky Walks, Wading Splash Pools, Peel River, Tamworth Lake, plans for a round-a-bout sculpture let alone over budget round-a-bout, also awarding themselves a pay rise in the first 12 months. All this rate rise will do is is bring more hardship on households, business of all sizes, mainly small. In saying that, maybe it's time for the community as one tell them time is up and this will be your swan song and last time in office shape up, or ship out.