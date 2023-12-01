The Northern Daily Leader
Saturday, 2 December 2023
What do residents think of council's rate rise decision | Letters to the editor

By Letters
December 2 2023 - 5:30am
Rate rise

How can the Tamworth and district residents ever trust the Tamworth Regional Office when they go ahead with the massive rate rise, knowing 97pc were against the proposal.

