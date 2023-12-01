What do residents think of council's rate rise decision | Letters to the editor

How can the Tamworth and district residents ever trust the Tamworth Regional Office when they go ahead with the massive rate rise, knowing 97pc were against the proposal.
The next thing they will be doing is giving themselves, the big boys and their two or three assistants, a pay rise for a good job, well done.
Let's hope we now get free dumping of rubbish, green waste etc.
The next question to the council is after the two years of this fantastic bonus in their piggy bank, will the rates rise again when the rates are due in 2025?
How much of a discount will the pensioners be getting deducted in their next rates notice?
Helen Garske, East Tamworth
I watched with interest on Tuesday night's council meeting, held at the Town Hall, only to be saddened to see only two good men standing up for the people of Tamworth, to try and vote down the latest rates hike. Yes, the rest put up an argument as to why the rates hike should be implemented. Having worked for TRC for 26 years, I was privy to see a lot of things and one of those things that I constantly seen was wastage of ratepayer money on things that could have been avoided.
I could write out a list of these things but there isn't enough room on this sheet. I will say this. Council is a BIG waster of money on consultancy fees. Why? It's because the hierarchy do not want to take the fall if something goes wrong, so they spend exorbitant money on firms to make the decisions, they themselves haven't the gumption to make.
I have often wondered if councils didn't have a constant supply of ratepayer money filling their coffers, how long would they last? In my opinion, not very long as they don't have the mind set to be more careful with the money they waste.
Sadly, if TRC do not change their ways in handling our money and get rid of that dreadful arrogance I saw at the meeting the other night, this rate rise, in time, won't make a difference in future.
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
l find it very hard to accept this elected council are showing any good reason for this rate increase in any way and to say it be the responsible thing to do as for the mayor saying - l don't want be part of a council going to leave a negative legacy for my kids and grand kids. I believe him to be part of such with irresponsible spending on so called studies into; Sky Walks, Wading Splash Pools, Peel River, Tamworth Lake, plans for a round-a-bout sculpture let alone over budget round-a-bout, also awarding themselves a pay rise in the first 12 months. All this rate rise will do is is bring more hardship on households, business of all sizes, mainly small. In saying that, maybe it's time for the community as one tell them time is up and this will be your swan song and last time in office shape up, or ship out.
D.Davis, Manilla
With one trying to get rid of a prayer before council meetings the words of the prophets of thousands of years ago are being fulfilled whereas man unkind will gradually under Satan's control gradually remove God from His presence as things unfurl.
A simple prayer to our universal master is a mark of respect as such and like all else not a obligation, as he has never demanded anything of us since the sinful serpent.
Now here would be a simple prayer before a meeting that should be harmless before you find something else to nitpick over. Dear God. As we gather here as representatives of our community; We ask for your guidance in wisdom, sincerity, dilligence, honesty and respect as we fulfil our obligations to our community. Thus so that our outcomes will be right, fair, honest and just for all concerned? Amen.
For those of us who love and respect our blue planet in this universe and survivors of the spiritual experience of N D E's we are very well aware of its heavenly origins. And when your time arrives for its finality/So too will you. Too late.
Allan Lisle, Tamworth
The ongoing Willow Tree toilets saga, supposedly extending itself for 18 months, without satisfaction for Willow Tree residents, business and ratepayers has highlighted two very important points for council; one being shop locally and support local economy.
The second being, Willow Tree not having proper council representation and support, emphasising the need to return to former council riding system with Willow Tree having, at least one councillor representative for Willow Tree and westwards to Mt Parry and Blackville.
Plainly, the Quirindi Werris Creek centric system with in-house elected mayor is not working, not just for Willow Tree but also Mt. Parry and satellite villages like Blackville, Premer and Pine Ridge.
Some Willow Tree residents are so irate, they are considering forming a Willow Tree Ratepayers Assoc. because of lack of council duty of care.
Coming to a head last week, with Willow Tree residents, business and ratepayers outraged, Liverpool Plains Shire Council claims it cannot engage plumbing contractors to do this undertaking, therefore creating extended delay and health and safety issues for all concerned.
However, from all observations, LPSC area appears to be awash with, not just plumbers, but plumbing specialists, contained there in, some damn good ones.
Without the need to mention names, as residents know who they are.
Therefore, despite Mayor Hawkins giving lip service to shop locally and keeping the dollars in the council, LPSC needs to put its money where its mouth is and lead by example.
The shop local mantra is well and truly resounding across the Plains and Ranges of the LPSC area but is not reflected in the council's handling of this Willow Tree health and safety issue.
If LPSC wishes to build trust and confidence in the wider community, after this long, protracted exercise, it may just consider instigating flow on benefits to council area not just from Willow Tree Park toilets up grade but other projects LPSC has on the radar.
LPSC may consider engaging contractors locally, who then engage employment locally, who then shop locally, who then sustain local economy.
Other councils, like Uralla, do it, despite the tendering regulatory instructions of their NSW Government masters, usually implemented by the general manager.
To support, nurture and enhance the LPSC area economy, both mayor and councillors need to display intestinal fortitude and put LPSC business first at every opportunity, including project tenders.
Think Local* Shop Local* Employ Local* Sustain Local
Jim Guider
I often wonder when Barnaby Joyce is going to take up his true calling in life and become a stand-up comedian.
With his views stuck in the dark ages and his lack of compassion for those who are not of his political persuasion he really should be thinking of a change of career.
I had it on good authority that some people at a particular polling booth on the day of the Voice referendum were told to "vote for Barnaby". How regressive is that!
Mary Grocott, Barraba
As Christmas fast approaches, so will the point of crisis for many people struggling to make ends meet.
Christmas is the busiest time of year for the Salvos. A time of hope, joy, and celebration - things that make Christmas good. But the reality is, Aussies are losing the battle to stay afloat.
While generally regarded as a celebration of togetherness with loved ones, Christmas can also be stressful and isolating for many people experiencing hardship, especially in light of the current cost of living crisis. Many will be unable to afford basic necessities, such as food, utilities or housing. New research from The Salvation Army shows that 62pc of Australians are more stressed about their finances this year.
Behind this statistic lies countless stories of struggle. We are seeing families, once financially stable, now grappling with the daunting challenges of making ends meet. The research also found that nearly half (48.9pc) of those seeking help from a charity this Christmas will be doing so for the first time.
People are at breaking point.
This Christmas, we want to ensure that nobody struggles alone. During these times of hardship, it is extremely challenging for people to feel a sense of belonging and connection, especially at a time when being surrounded by loved ones matters most.
While the compounding impacts of the last few years continue, our support for the community will not waver. For more than 140 years, The Salvation Army has journeyed through some of the toughest times alongside the Australian community.
Caring for people lies at the heart of The Salvation Army. By being present in local communities, we hope to provide the support people need for a more hopeful new year.
So please reach out. The Salvos are here to lend a hand to anyone in need this Christmas - whether it is financial support to ease the burden of a stretched household budget, a Christmas hamper to feed the family or ensuring children revel in the magic of the season. We in turn hope to spread the love, peace and joy that is much needed this Christmas.
We want to encourage everyone to embrace the season by connecting with loved ones, sharing meals and spreading joy by giving to one another. We aim to make sure Christmas is a safe and happy time for all - which is why we ask you to give what you can this Christmas. Your contribution goes a long way to ensuring our services can continue to provide gifts, warm meals or a safe place to sleep for those who need it most.
If you would like to donate to The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal, or if you need support, please visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).
Colonel Rodney Walters, The Salvation Army
It is a great pity, in my opinion, that by calling for new gas projects to proceed our Climate Change Minister, Chris Bowen, is providing false comfort to many people of Australia that trust our Federal Government to act as a shield against using products that scientists warn can be harmful .
Natural gas is one of three Fossil fuels including coal and oil, when burned to supply energy, that are the prime causes of human induced climate change.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, SA
The Albanese government is well aware of the risks posed by climate change. In his annual climate change statement, Chris Bowen acknowledges that "extreme weather events caused by climate change place increased strain on Australia's energy networks .. stretching Australia's emergency capabilities." The only way we can even attempt to solve this problem, is to tackle it at its roots and drastically reduce global pollution. Yet the government continues to leave the door open to approving new fossil fuel projects. An example is the pending Mount Pleasant coal-mine expansion. This project alone is enough to blow our carbon budget. We are on the edge of a cliff, and we have fallen asleep at the wheel.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa ACT
