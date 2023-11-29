The Northern Daily Leader
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

The Tamworth Terrier's 'determination to win': Unstoppable Gray stars in Tassie

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 29 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reid Gray is a national champion and has a new nickname to boot. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Reid Gray is a national champion and has a new nickname to boot. Picture by Zac Lowe.

After less than a year training in boxing, Reid Gray already has a number of remarkable achievements to his name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.