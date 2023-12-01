Embrace tranquility and lifestyle of grand Glenrockie on Namoi River

6 beds | 3 bath | 4 car
Welcome to the serene country oasis, encapsulated by 60 acres on the Namoi River, Manilla.
"Glenrockie" is located approximately 2km from Manilla and is a unique opportunity to secure a stunning lifestyle property.
The double brick homestead is a true marvel boasting six bedrooms, each with its own character.
The master bedroom has a huge walk-in robe and ensuite. Three of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.
This family home also offers three bathrooms, all tastefully decorated in keeping with the home.
Perfectly positioned is the well-appointed Tasmanian Oak timber kitchen complete with quality appliances, gas cook top, electric oven, dishwasher and breakfast bar.
There is an abundance of storage and bench space.
The kitchen leads seamlessly out onto the eastern side verandah where entertaining will be a breeze.
Comfort and character collide in this beautifully maintained home.
With three spacious living areas, "Glenrockie" caters for all occasions with separate formal lounge, formal dining room and at the rear of the home is the generously sized family room.
Throughout the home are many original features including floorboards, 10ft ceilings, timber French windows and doors, beautiful fireplaces and mantles.
The home offers ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, wood heating and ceiling fans.
Embrace the luxurious outdoor space, complete with inground saltwater pool cabana.
The property offers three bay shed/workshop and an additional bay located at the rear.
Positioned on the Namoi River this property also offers one dam, a 14 megalitre water licence and town water.
Don't miss the chance to embrace the tranquillity of the lifestyle "Glenrockie" can offer you.
Manilla is a welcoming community located on Fossickers way 45kms northwest of the regional city of Tamworth.
Strolling down the main street you will be impressed with the variety of cafes, giftware shops and the renowned Manilla Bakery.
Manilla has all the essential services you require including daily bus services to and from Tamworth, a Multi-Purpose Health Facility, and access to schools.
Purtle Plevey Agencies are privileged to offer this top of the line, beautifully maintained property and invite the public to attend an open house on Saturday, December 2 between 10:30am - 11:30am.
