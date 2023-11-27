TAS quartet row their way to gold in opening regatta of the season

Rowers from The Armidale School have recorded some wonderful success in their first competitive outing of the 2023/24 rowing season.
Competing at the Loreto Normanhurst Regatta at Sydney International Regatta Centre on Saturday, November 25, Oliver Bellman, Jack McCook, Isabella Crawford and Georgia Henderson all brought home gold medals.
Bellman and McCook took out first place in the schoolboy double scull over 2000m in a time of 7:54:70, while Crawford and Henderson both won their respective single scull races.
In other highlights the first senior girls quad of Crawford, Sophia Lawrence, Bea Thibault, Stella Maroulis and cox Charlie Crawford finished third in the Division 1 schoolgirl coxed quad scull and the senior girls quad comprising Harriet Crawford, Claire Watt, Ruby Hyland, Poppy Hall and cox Tempe Macarthur-Onslow, placed second in Division 2.
The Second schoolgirl Year 10 quad featuring Clare McDouall, Olivia Bellinger, Claudia Kirton, Jordie Cullen and cox Grace Rodgers were meanwhile third in their event.
More than 40 TAS rowers competed in the regatta.
After a week off the water for the school's Activities Week, rowers will return to training in a fortnight before a five-day rowing camp at Malpas Dam and TAS at the start of the Christmas holidays.
