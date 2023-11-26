Small town coffee roaster achieves second year of international awards win

Nestled into the Great Dividing Range, Walcha is renowned for its surrounding natural beauty, timber, artists - and now coffee.
The quaint country town of 3000 is gaining a reputation for good local coffee, being home to internationally successful coffee roaster, Walcha Coffee.
Cameron Hayton is the genius behind Walcha Coffee. He started roasting small amounts at home to perfect the process and today roasts in 120-kilogram batches at a HACCP certified contract roastery in Sydney.
Walcha Coffee has now won it's second year of medals at the Australasian Golden Bean Awards - one of the world's largest global coffee roasting competitions which extends its reach to Asia.
Walcha Coffee first entered the awards in 2022 to win two bronze medals out of six entries. This year, Walcha Coffee elevated its standing by securing three bronze and two silver medals out of just seven entries.
"We won a silver medal in the filter coffee category for our single origin VH1 from Vinhal Farm in Brazil, and the super automatic espresso category for our Nat Buchanan blend," Mr Hayton said.
"We also won bronze in the filter category for one of our single origin filters (VH2) and two bronze in the small chain espresso for our Nat Buchanan Blend and our Thunderbolt blend."
The 2023 awards drew 1100 entries and were judged from November 14 to 17 at Serenity Beach Resort, Diamond Beach. The winners were announced at a presentation dinner on the Saturday, November 18.
The awards are open to all Asian countries. Mr Hayton said they celebrated "global coffee excellence and new friendships", attracting some of the biggest names in the coffee industry, not just from Australia but also New Zealand, China and beyond.
From local fans to a much wider audience, Walcha Coffee is now available across rural NSW, along Australia's east coast, and is shipped across Australia.
Mr Hayton's love of "exceptional" coffee was the impetus to develop Walcha Coffee.
Established in 2020, the business has quickly grown from a small-town venture into a cherished cornerstone of the Walcha community, Mr Hayton said.
"Our journey began with an unwavering dedication to quality," he said.
"From sourcing the finest specialty-grade coffee beans to meticulous roasting, we deliver coffee that makes a cup that embodies the essence of our town."
"Our success isn't just about providing the coffee to brew the perfect cup, it's about fostering pride and unity within our community."
Mr Hayton said Walcha Coffee's commitment to quality was not just a tagline - "it was a promise upheld by our skilled roasters".
"Walcha Coffee had become a symbol of community pride and a testament to the artistry of coffee craftsmanship," he said.
"Winning awards like this really puts Walcha Coffee on the international stage.
"To win these medals - especially silvers - against some of the greatest roasters in the global industry - is a huge feat for a small-town company like ours."
The silver medals qualify Walcha Coffee to compete in the World Series roasting alongside global coffee brands and companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
The coming World Series will be held in Melbourne on February 26 and 27, 2024.
Mr Hayton is hoping to attend the 2024 World Series "and will be roasting madly" for the next couple of months to try to develop some "worthy" entries.
