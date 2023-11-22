The Northern Daily Leader
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Gone baby gone: Boars lose two guns ahead of 2024 season

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated November 23 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Willie Baker injects himself into the play against Norths in the grand final at Jack Woolaston Oval on August 19, 2023. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Willie Baker injects himself into the play against Norths in the grand final at Jack Woolaston Oval on August 19, 2023. Picture by Gareth Gardner

It's a major double blow that Boars captain-coach Mick Watton insists the club has covered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.