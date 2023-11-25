The Northern Daily Leader
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Farmers2Founders seek to close the gap between innovation and farmers

By Emma Downey
November 26 2023 - 5:45am
Farmers2Founders (F2F) managing director Dr Christine Pitt with head of investment and venture growth Duncan Ferguson. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Farmers, tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, students and researchers have had an opportunity to collaborate, innovate and influence the future of the agricultural sector in Tamworth.

