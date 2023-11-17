The Northern Daily Leader
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor

By Letters
November 18 2023 - 8:00am
Trolleys, trolleys everywhere. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Time to clean up your act

On the news on Monday, November 13, 2023, people in Tamworth were complaining of trolleys being left everywhere 'in gutters, on footpaths in the Peel River just everywhere' and I say not only trolleys but some people who walk their dogs are too lazy to take dog bags to pick up their dogs poop.

