On the news on Monday, November 13, 2023, people in Tamworth were complaining of trolleys being left everywhere 'in gutters, on footpaths in the Peel River just everywhere' and I say not only trolleys but some people who walk their dogs are too lazy to take dog bags to pick up their dogs poop.
Council was asked to do something about the trolleys but the person that asked did not get an answer, because council is not interested in anything that does not bring in money.
Aldi is the only supermarket to take the initiative to look after their trolleys. It is time all businesses using trolleys wake up and learn from Aldi in relation to their trollies and introduce the Aldi system.
The community has had enough of these trolleys laying around all over the place and if you do not, you may find that you may be missing some of your trollies and when you do find them you may have to pay to get them back, as they may have been picked up to keep the community clean and safe.
Daphney Mandel Hayes, South Tamworth
On behalf of the McGrath Foundation, we would like to thank the Namoi community for their incredible fundraising efforts during the recent Pink Up Namoi fundraising campaign.
Pink Up Your Town is an opportunity for communities to turn pink in solidarity with people experiencing breast cancer, whilst also supporting the McGrath Foundation in our goal to fund 250 McGrath Breast Care Nurses by 2025.
To date, our 204 McGrath Breast Care Nurses have helped support over 127,000 families in Australia experiencing breast cancer. This would not be possible without the fundraising support generous Australian communities like yours.
It is thanks to the commitment of amazing communities like Namoi that we're able to continue funding McGrath Breast Care Nurses to support families experiencing breast cancer across Australia, for free, taking us even closer to our mission of ensuring everyone experiencing breast cancer has access to a breast care nurse.
We want to extend our heartfelt thanks for the generosity of the Namoi community during 'Pink Up Namoi', we are truly grateful for your support.
Tracy Bevan, Ambassador & Director, McGrath Foundation
Torres Strait Islanders are putting enormous pressure on the Federal Government to take far more intense action to counter human induced climate change.
There has been considerable discussion concerning the possibility of The Australian Government funding the building of sea walls across Torres Strait because advancing seas, caused by climate change, are creating huge problems for the islanders.
It appears to me that it would be far more sensible for the Federal Government to attack the climate change problem at its core, and to urgently attempt to limit greenhouse gases being released in main land Australia by corporations burning fossil fuels to create energy. It is the greenhouse gases scientists warn that are a prime cause of human induced climate change.
Building sea walls would only be a temporary solution to stopping the islanders terrible flooding problems, whereas if the Australian Government would be prepared to take positive steps to create a pathway to finally put an end to burning fossil fuels to create energy, this could possibly have massive benefits for the entire world.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, SA
