For the last four years, Lindsay Brown has made Armidale his "home away from home."
Now the University of New England graduate is moving on but not without a bag of accolades.
Brown won a premiership with the New England Nomads in 2022, scored a Club Honours Award from UNE at their sports awards thanks to his work off-the-field with the club, and scored a Australian trophy win in the National Merino Sheep Young Judges Championship.
Growing up in West Wyalong, Brown could have taken the easy route and studied at Charles Sturt University at Wagga Wagga.
But he decided to "branch out" and head north.
He credits that decision with all the success he's had, both on the sporting field and with his agricultural endeavours.
"It was probably one of the best decisions I made, coming up here," he said.
"Everything that has happened thus far is because I have been in Armidale and branched out.
"It has fallen into place for me."
One of those things which have fallen into place was the 2022 AFL North West premiership triumph with the Nomads.
"That was pretty special last year," he said.
"Probably one of my fondest memories, being in Armidale, playing footy there.
"I have never played in a senior premiership before so that was pretty special to be part of that.
"Especially coming from fourth too, the whole underdog thing."
Being part of a the tight-knit Nomads club itself was a bit of a change for the boy who grew up in an AFL-mad region.
But the closeness of the club is what makes it even more special.
"There's not many people involved but the people who are, they are really good people," Brown said.
"And it is just good to be part of."
He's also held numerous roles off-the-field for the club which earned him the Club Honours award at the UNE Sports Awards.
"You don't do it for the awards do you? But it is nice to get the nod and the recognition for your hard work I suppose," Brown said.
Then there's his success in agriculture, namely merino sheep.
Brown grew up on a sheep property, showed them as part of the school team but it was his move to Armidale which saw him really flourish.
He got a job with Alfoxton Merino Stud with Chris Clonan in 2021.
"It was the perfect job for me," Brown said.
"Chris Clonan, the owner, he taught me a lot about animal husbandry and sheep breeding, particularly in the New England region which is a specialty thing.
"It really opened my eyes and honed in on my love for merinos and the wool industry."
Brown was chosen as Northern Merino Ram Breeders' Association representative for the Young Judges Championship at Sydney Royal.
It was a good decision by the association with Brown winning and earning a ticket to nationals.
Then he ventured to Launceston last month and took out the National Merino Sheep Young Judges Championship as well.
"I was stoked. To win at Sydney was pretty huge for me and to win at nationals was the cherry on top," he said.
"I was just happy to be there and it did mean a lot to show I know what I am talking about."
Now he will use that knowledge he gained when he moves to Melbourne to work for Elders.
"Living in the big city is pretty exciting, especially with the AFL down there," he said.
"I think I will be right in my element."
Although Brown is "excited for the next chapter," there's a bittersweet element to it.
"Armidale has been a pretty significant part of my life," he said.
"I lived there for four years and have been pretty involved in the town for a few different things.
"I wouldn't couldn't myself a local but it does feel like that.
"It is a home away from home.
"Who knows where the future will take me but I will happily return to the New England."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.