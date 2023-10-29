A week after his first innings half-century helped earn Bective-East first innings points, Lachlan Barton's heroics almost secured the Bulls the outright win.
Barton was unbeaten on 55 as they fell achingly short of claiming the maximum points in a thrilling end to their two-dayer against City United at Riverside 1 on Saturday.
Needing 115 off 20 overs, the Bulls finished 3-107 after some spectacular batting from Barton and Ben Taylor (37) to drag them back from 2-5 early, and give them a shot at the runs.
"We were happy just to go out there and bat positively and see where we were at with sort of 10 overs to go or so," Taylor said.
"I think it was 85 off 11 we needed, so just under 88 an over, and we were sort of just going to pull the pin there and just bat the day out. But then we just naturally scored 12 off the next over and eight the one after that and started to get some momentum so decided we'd give it a crack."
A 19-run burst then in the 15th over got it down to 40 off five, but Fitzgerald pulled things back the following over, conceding only four runs.
The Bulls then lost Taylor the next over.
You'd think City would have been relieved to see the back of him, but Fitzgerald acknowledged post-match that that was probably when he was most nervous, with Adam Jones strolling out to join Barton.
"We've seen him (Jones) do it so many times before," he said.
They got the equation down to 11 off the last over.
Taking the ball Fitzgerald produced a pearler of an over. His went dot, dot, dot, one, dot to all but end the Bulls outright hopes.
Joking that he "was just hoping Barto (Barton) didn't hit it really", his mindset was to just try and bowl full.
They came out more "back of a length" but still had the desired effect.
Barton's knock included nine fours and earned plenty of cheers from his team-mates as he pulled out all the shots, even a couple of ramps.
"He's in some good form at the moment, it's nice just to sit at the other end and watch that," Taylor said.
He spoke post-match of the feeling being a bit "bittersweet" after coming so close, and knowing that they probably should have been chasing less than what they were.
Carrying over a 46-run lead from the first innings, they had City 3-43 at one stage. But a brilliant 108-ball half-century from Callum Henry, and late cameo from Joey Mead (21) got them to 160.
The Bulls hurt themselves with a few dropped catches - they dropped Henry twice - but Taylor said overall it was a really good couple of days of cricket for them.
Young tyro Preston Boyd led the charge with the ball with the first two wickets en route to 3-15, Taylor and Jones both also chiming in with three wickets.
"It was good to see Presto go well with that new ball," Taylor said.
"He's been given a big opportunity this year with Hirdy (Nick Hird) not playing so it was good to see him put his hand up and take a few early wickets and bust the game open a bit for us."
Fitzgerald acknowledged Henry's knock probably saved the match for them and thought they did well in the end to stop the Bulls getting the outright.
