The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Karting: Jake Salvestrin wins Karting NSW State Title in maiden bid

By Zac Lowe
October 23 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Salvestrin proudly displays his spoils after a superb display of racing over the weekend. Picture supplied.
Jake Salvestrin proudly displays his spoils after a superb display of racing over the weekend. Picture supplied.

Jake Salvestrin went through a melting pot of emotions over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.