Rising Tamworth soccer stars Jorja Roach and Isaac Edgar have been celebrated for their achievements.
The pair were announced as the Northern Inland Academy of Sport's 2023 Female Football Athlete of the Year (Roach) and Male Football Athlete of the Year (Edgar) at the annual NIAS FC Academy Awards.
Held on Friday September 22, the awards recognised not only the accomplishments of the athletes involved in the 2022/23 program but also the coaches, with Ben van Aanholt (Tamworth) named the Coach of the Year and Andrew Vernon (Tamworth) the Volunteer of the Year.
Roach was part of the under 15s side and displayed great dedication and hard work to get back on the field and be a positive contributor to the team after starting the season with an injury.
She also in July represented Australia at the US Futsal National Championships in Las Vegas.
Her athlete screed noted her skills "on both the court and pitch" and that she has "a very bright future" should she "continue to show the same dedication and work ethic into the 2024 season".
Edgar also played with the under 15s team and was described as the "quiet leader of the team".
He is also a "supportive team member" and someone who always shows "excellent citizenship and culture both on and off the pitch".
"He has been leading this age group for several years and, along with some positive performances through both his normal football season and the Talented Support Program, he shows great technical skills and athleticism to further him on the football pathway," his screed finished.
The most dedicated, most improved and coaches award winners for each age group squad from the Skill Acquisition Phase (SAP) through to the Premier Youth League (PYL) were also acknowledged. There was also a players' player award for the PYL teams.
The awards were presented by former Socceroo Adrian Alston, with Armidale-raised emerging 'Matildas' goalkeeper, and former NIAS athlete, Chloe Lincoln, dialling in with a special video message for the athletes.
"I've had the very, very lucky privilege of representing my country. It was such a surreal moment to be able to pull on the national team jersey... and to let that sink in," Lincoln shared.
"My advice (to FC athletes) is that it starts with respect and integrity. Make sure that you treat your coaches, teammates, your family and friends and everyone you come across with respect.
"Gratitude is also really important. There are so many people that will influence your life and footballing journey and at the end of the day you need to realise that you're not going to get to the highest level by yourself."
NIAS CEO Shona Eichorn said the touching message from Lincoln formed part of an inspiring night where the collective efforts of all NIAS FC athletes, coaches, program personal, sponsors and partners were celebrated.
AWARD WINNERS
Skill Acquisition Programs (SAP)
Under 9s: Most Improved - Keagan Goosen, Most Dedicated - Leo Bridges, Coaches Award - Shelby O'Connor
Under 10s: Most Improved - Unaswi Macikama, Most Dedicated - Koby Wadwell, Coaches Award - Lyric Maru
Under 11s: Most Improved - Savannah Brazier, Most Dedicated - Elsie Bell, Coaches Award - Jorja Jamieson
Under 12s: Most Improved - Preston Jackson, Most Dedicated - Ethan Ewin, Coaches Award - Oliver Fischer
Junior Development League (JDL)
Under 10s: Most Improved - Harrison Lamb, Most Dedicated - Elijah Skilton, Coaches Award - Noah Grimley
Under 12s: Most Improved - Harrison Redgwell, Most Dedicated - Toby Gardner, Coaches Award - Ben van Aanholt
Premier Youth League (PYL)
Under 13s: Most Improved - Eli McGinity, Most Dedicated - Eli McGinity, Coaches Award - Austin Beer, Players' Player - Rockie Gruber
Under 14s: Most Improved - Charli Manning, Most Dedicated - Beau Briskey, Coaches Award - Sam Burns, Players' Player - Kolt Pryor
Under 15s: Most Improved - Charlie Ward, Most Dedicated - Clayton Brien, Coaches Award - Isaac Edgar, Players' Player - Lewis Rae
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.