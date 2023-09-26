The Northern Daily Leadersport
Photos

Soccer: Jorja Roach and Isaac Edgar named NIAS FC 2023 Athletes of the Year

September 27 2023 - 7:45am
Isaac Edgar and Jorja Roach were named the NIAS FC Male and Female Athlete of the Year. Picture Benham Fisher
Rising Tamworth soccer stars Jorja Roach and Isaac Edgar have been celebrated for their achievements.

