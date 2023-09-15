When Megan Cruickshank first picked up a netball at around six years old, she had no idea it was the beginning of a journey that would go on to shape the rest of her life.
Even today, more than 15 years since she began playing, the Tamworth product still spends most nights of her week at the sports dome, playing or coaching.
And, she said, she would likely never have begun a career in childcare if it weren't for netball.
"One of the ladies I met through netball, who was one of my old managers, was working at the childcare centre," Cruickshank said.
"She told me about a traineeship that was coming up, and said I should apply. She'd seen me coaching and doing NetSetGo with all the young kids, and she thought I'd be good for the job."
The minute she started in the role, Cruickshank "loved it".
"I love working with the kids, and I'm learning so much."
But her newfound career path has not distracted Cruickshank from seeking success on the court.
She still represents Tamworth in netball every year, and will play for the Swans Red as they look to shake off the South Bowlo Kanga's long-held grip on the premiership.
The Swans qualified for the final after defeating their counterparts, Swans White, in last weekend's preliminary final.
It was a significant upset over a team that went through the regular season undefeated, and one that Cruickshank said was still sinking in.
"We didn't think we'd be in the grand final," she said.
"So there's a lot of excitement, I think we're all still a bit in shock. We're just ready to go out there and have fun."
Now, against South Bowlo in Saturday's final, the 22-year-old knows her team will go in as underdogs.
But, Cruickshank said, that works to their advantage - the pressure is all on South Bowlo.
That being said, the Swans will still need to produce their best netball to win.
"Whenever you verse South Bowlo, you know it's going to be a good game," Cruickshank said.
"If you want to win, everyone's got to turn up and play their best."
Prior to starting with the Swans in 2020, Cruickshank had grown up playing for South Bowlo herself.
Both teams share a good relationship and genuinely like one another. So, regardless of who wins, she and her teammates will still share a drink with the opposition once the final is over.
