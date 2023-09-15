How they will line up for the Central North grand finals

Three teams will write their names into the Central North history books at Ken Chillingworth Oval today as the curtain comes down on the 2023 season.
Pirates' first home grand final since 2018 and potentially the last time that a few of their stalwarts pull on the black and yellow, it is promising to be a big day.
They and Moree will both have a shot at two premierships, matching up in both first and second grade.
In the women's 10s, Gunnedah will be looking to become the first team to win the silverware twice while Narrabri will be out to win their maiden title.
They will kick-off proceedings at 11.20am.
Note the kick-off times for both the women's and second grade are earlier to the previous three weeks to account for the presentations with second grade getting underway at 12.45pm.
As always we'll be there and if you can't make it to the ground we'll be providing updates via our live blog.
PIRATES: 1 Jioji Cakacaka, 2 Timothy Collins, 3 Andrew Collins, 4 Daniel Wallace, 5 Mitchell Mack, 6 Jack Edwards, 7 Nicholas McCrohon, 8 Conard Starr, 9 Brad Male, 10 Jayden Kitchener-Waters, 11 Ryan Witherdin, 12 Sam Collett, 13 Lewyn Rapana, 14 Josefa Goneduadua, 15 Brendan Rixon, 16 Andrew Wynne, 17 Tevita Peceli, 18 Joseph Tufrey. Coaches: Evan Kellow and Todd Pascoe
MOREE: 1 Hayden Wiblen, 2 Jack Ticehurst, 3 James Gall, 4 Angus Smith, 5 Lachlan Elworthy, 6 Ian Ranger, 7 Angus Roberts, 8 Duncan Woods (c), 9 Nick Smith, 10 Ben Williams, 11 Asesela Ravuvu, 12 Alex Barker, 13 Percy Duncan, 14 Mitch Copeman, 15 Mitch Adams, 16 Will Burey, 17 Grady Sinclair, 18 Djordjije Cikota, 19 Joe Ticehurst, 20 Sevanaia Nadruku, 21 Tim Cassegrain, 22 James Bailey, 23 Jono Spain. Coach: Jack Travers
PIRATES: 1 Angus White, 2 Julian Wilson, 3 Joseph Tufrey, 4 Josh Evans, 5 Cooper Hall, 6 Jack Shelton, 7 Hamish McLaren, 8 Isaac Moxon, 9 Ethan Caccianga, 10 James Trappel, 11 Mathew Banovich, 12 Simon Trappel, 13 Toby Maslen, 14 Remedre Naburu, 15 Xavier McCluskey, 16 Peter Shields, 17 John Jack Stark, 18 Hayden Griffiths, 19 Kepeteni Jioji Vakacegu, 20 Archie Barnett, 21 Barton Leach, 22 Chad Lambert, 23 Saimoni Lewaya, 24 Dale Scott, 25 Joash Boney, 26 Shaquille Ervine. Coaches: Brenton Long and Jeremy Baldwin
MOREE: 1 Djordjije Cikota, 2 Will Burey, 3 Grady Sinclair, 4 Sevanaia Nadruku, 5 Jacob Budd (c), 6 Charlie Upton, 7 Ben Whibley, 8 Jack Fernance, 9 Tim Cassegrain, 10 Sam Copeman, 11 Ben Legg, 12 James Bailey, 13 Brad Fernance, 14 Jack Miller, 15 Jono Spain, 16 Munro Underwood, 17 Duncan Cranston, 18 Joe Ticehurst, 19 Jacob Latham, 20 Valenivere Colatitarukua, 21 Ben Ledingham, 22 Alex Seery, 23 Riley Carroll, 24 Sean Robson. Coaches: Jacob Budd and Calum Drysdale
GUNNEDAH: 1 Abby Nortrup, 2 Simone Lickorish, 3 Torika Nadruku, 4 Sarah Stewart, 5 Daniela Crowther, 6 Emmy Barr, 7 Piper Rankmore, 8 Madisan Rogers, 9 Peta Lawrence, 10 Stephanie Lennon, 11 Emily Wall, 12 Kathleen O'Donnell, 13 Samantha Cooper, 14 Georgia Smith, 15 Channelle Windsor, 16 Karalaini Raicebe, 17 Rhi Adamson, 18 Meri Leiataua, 19 Kylie Sanderson, 20 Kira Mancer, 21 Jordan Mitchell, 22 Ekala Geesu. Coach: Matt Hannay
NARRABRI: 19 Abbey Anderson, 21 Shona McFarland, 1 Peta Cox (c), 5 Esta Kalatzis, 12 Natalia McInnes, 25 Gerri Cruckshank, 10 Toni Gale (c), 9 Bella Cruickshank, 11 Miranda Hamilton, 15 Cassidy Morley, 22 Isabelle McClelland, 13 Tori Allison, 20 Jasmine Wheeler, 18 Antoinette Wenner, 16 Zoe Tomlinson, 7 Carly Baxter, 14 Louisa Anderson, 6 Chelsea Hancock. Coaches: Mick Coffey and Peta Cox
