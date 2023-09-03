Leading into Saturday's final-round clash between Souths United FC and the Hillvue Rovers, Mark Ross carried with him a secret.
While the rest of the Souths players and coaches were focused solely on trying to end their lacklustre season with a win, Ross knew that it would be his last day involved with not just the club, but the sport in any kind of administrative or leadership capacity.
"After 47 years, I'm done," the Souths president and second grade coach said.
"I've been playing since I was about five ... I'm walking away from everything. You just get to the stage when you know, and it's time."
After 16 years involved with the club, six of which were spent as president, Ross hoped fervently that they could pull out a win on his final day.
And, to end a season in which they had been consistently competitive but struggled with injury and illness, Souths produced a dramatic 2-1 victory over Hillvue which Ross said was "all I wanted".
"A win in both grades would have been good, but first grade going out with a win was great," he said.
It marked the end of a journey that began effectively from the moment Ross was born. His father, John, grew up in Glasgow before relocating to Australia after being invited to play for Hakoah FC in Sydney.
As a child, Ross was coached by his father, who instilled in him a deep love for the game.
And when he had kids of his own, Ross did the same and coached them all the way through the age groups.
While his daughter, Nicola, now plays in Newcastle for Mayfield, Ross and his son, Ethan, were able to share the field together in third grade last year and made it through to the grand final, which he said was "absolutely" a bucket list item.
"It was good to finish of the year last year having a run with him," he said.
"It was a pity we didn't win, but we got to the final. That was the important thing, and we only got beat 2-1. It was a great game."
While the Souths stalwart will not participate in running the club next year, he and his wife, Toni, will undoubtedly be found on the sidelines, yelling advice to the players.
But most importantly, he will be at peace with his decision.
"There was a bit of sadness, but there's a bit of relief too," he said.
"It was hard [not to tell anybody of his decision to step away]. But it's not about me, it's about the club."
