The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Dissenting MP, mayors rebuke NSW Government over key report into renewable energy transmission

LR
By Lydia Roberts
September 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEW ENGLAND mayors have rebuked the state government over a report on underground renewable energy transmission lines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.