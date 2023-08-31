NEW ENGLAND mayors have rebuked the state government over a report on underground renewable energy transmission lines.
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland said the report offered nothing for New England, while Walcha Mayor Eric Noakes said undergrounding power lines were never going to be feasible.
They were commenting after the tabling on August 31 of the inquiry into the feasibility of undergrounding transmission lines.
The report made two recommendations; that an ombudsman be appointed to oversee the rollout of renewable energy projects in future, and community consultation and scoping studies should be carried out before the development of any new Renewable Energy Zones.
Dissenting inquiry member and Greens MP and infrastructure spokesperson Cate Faehrmann described the report as a "tick and flick" exercise.
"It was clear the government had already made up its mind before this inquiry had even started, which is extremely disappointing for affected communities," Ms Faehrmann said.
Her criticism was backed by the Armidale mayor, who described the inquiry's recommendations as a "foregone conclusion".
"There's nothing in here for New England," Cr Coupland said.
"It seems to have been a lot of time, effort and money for nothing."
Established in June, the inquiry's eight members travelled to Armidale, Tumut and Deniliquin to take submissions from ratepayers and local businesses.
In all, the inquiry received 301 submissions, including from the Coalition of Regional Energy Mayors, Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner, farmers' alliances and individuals.
New England is one of five renewable energy zones declared in NSW, described as "modern day power stations".
The idea is for the zones to "deliver cheap, reliable and clean electricity for homes and businesses in NSW", the report said.
But over the years, residents, landholders and businesses have raised concerns about how the energy is transported, with transmission lines criss-crossing the country, creating eyesores and impacting wildlife.
The inquiry looked at rolling out high voltage power cables, extra-high voltage power cables and submarine power cables underground in the form of trenching, directional drilling and deep tunnelling.
This has been done in other energy zones including in Mullumbimby and Terranora in NSW and a 178 kilometre line linking Red Cliffs, Victoria and Berri, South Australia.
Despite overwhelming concern about the environmental impact overhead transmission lines would have, the inquiry stopped short of recommending rolling out the infrastructure underground.
The inquiry was told the extra cost of undergrounding transmission lines from existing renewable energy projects would be borne by consumers.
RED ALSO:
Transgrid told the inquiry a one-year delay in transmission projects could result in a residential consumer bill increase of $283, rising to $1428 for a four-year delay.
The electricity provider also told the inquiry underground transmission lines did not have the same capacity as overhead lines because of the heat generated.
Critics of more overhead transmission lines from the renewable energy zones were concerned the lines would "devalue properties, size and use around easements, and [cause] disruptions from construction, maintenance and repair".
But while the inquiry expressed concern about "inadequate planning and consultation processes in the development of REZs", it stopped short of recommending transmission lines be rolled out underground.
Walcha Mayor Eric Noakes, who also gave evidence at the inquiry, said engagement between the state government and council over the energy zones and transmission lines had been minimal in the past, however, he said that was improving.
Cr Noakes agreed the cost and maintenance of undergrounding power lines would be prohibitive.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.