NSW Premier Chris Minns at Bush Summit in Tamworth

RG
By Rachel Gray
August 12 2023 - 2:00pm
NSW Premier Chris Minns has used his address at the Bush Summit to announce a $10,000 health worker incentive scheme that could see additional staff in regional areas such as Tamworth hospital.

