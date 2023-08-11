PRIME minister Anthony Albanese welcomed news that China will receive Australian grain exports, on a barley farm in Loomberah during his visit to Tamworth to speak at the Bush Summit.
It's a great announcement for Australia's farmers, and for the national economy, he said.
A breakthrough in trade relations saw China drop punitive tariffs on barley producers and on Australia's largest two barley producers, CBH and Emerald Grain, earlier this week.
"The removal of the suspensions for these two exporters was the result of ongoing technical discussions between our two countries," Mr Watt said.
Mr Albanese said the industry was worth more than $900 million in exports to China in 2019, and today the prospects are worth "substantially more".
"We have said that we want to cooperate with China where we can, we'll disagree where we must, but will engage in our national interest," he said.
Barley farmer from Moree on the board of Grains Australia Rebecca Reardon said the barley announcement is "absolutely fantastic" for growers.
"It means more money in our pockets with a $20 freight differential advantage that we've got to China," she said.
"And it means that we're able to get a premium for our quality barley that we actually grow and put out into the world market."
Mr Albanese said Australia will continue to argue for its national interests for the removal of other impediments, including on the wind sector and on seafood.
"Australia needs to engage with the world," he said.
"One in four of our jobs is dependent upon our exports and our trade, and that's why we have an interest in making sure that we have stable relations with our neighbours, that we continue to work in the years ahead to make sure that it works in all of our interests."
He said Australia is located in the "fastest growing regional world in human history", seeing a rising middle class in China, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.
That represents a potential growth in market and demand for quality products, he said.
"We have this pristine, clean green environment here in Australia, and that's why our produce, our barley, is without doubt the best in the world."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
