Farrer "killed" themselves with errors in a 18-6 loss to Central Coast Sports College at John Simpson Oval.
So says Farrer No.12 and skipper Logan Spinks - who, along with Farrer five-eighth Charlie Henderson, was instrumental in sustained pressure being applied to the visitors throughout the first half in the round two Peter Mulholland Cup clash.
It was 6-6 at the break, with the opening 30 minutes a fast-paced, back-and-forth affair that included two disallowed Central Coast Sports College tries and a lot of dropped ball.
They had a third try disallowed in the second half, but it mattered naught: two converted tries and an impregnable defence kept Farrer winless in the prestigious competition.
Ahead of a final round clash against All Saint's College in Maitland on July 26, Farrer are last in the Northern Pool - the only winless side.
"Not good. Not good," Spinks said of Farrer's showing on a sunny and chilly Thursday afternoon.
"That's not our standard. We should've really put the foot down in that first half and continued in the second half, and we just killed ourselves with errors."
Farrer opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Henderson produced a deft kick and Spinks won the race to the ball to touch down in-goal. Spinks converted: 6-0.
In the 28th minute, Central Coast Sports College No 4 Brendan Couzens rumbled down the right edge inside Farrer's 30m zone and offloaded to No 5 Xavier Singh, who crashed over out wide. No 7 Chaice Bayley converted: 6-6.
In the 46th minute, No 2 Andre Wisham crashed over in the corner, with Bayley adding the extra: 12-6 to the visitors.
The result was put beyond down when No 3 Samisoni Talakai dived over untouched under the posts after being put away by hooker Lachlan Simpson, who split the defence up the middle.
Spinks lamented Farrer's lack of discipline: "Lost the ball too many times, gave away too may penalties."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
