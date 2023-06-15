The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

2023 Peter Mulholland Cup: Farrer outclassed by Central Coast Sports College

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 15 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Farrer "killed" themselves with errors in a 18-6 loss to Central Coast Sports College at John Simpson Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.