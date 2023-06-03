Pirates produced arguably their best 40 minutes of football this season on Saturday to blow Narrabri away and turn a six point half-time lead into a 32 point statement.
At 21-15 at half-time it seemed all set up for a cracking contest in the second half.
The first 40 had been a bit of an arm wrestle, Blue Boars' five-eighth Morgan Jones slicing through the Pirates defence on the stroke of half-time to get them within a converted try.
But the home side flew out of the gates in the second half, scoring two tries inside the first few minutes to take a stranglehold on the contest and eventually power away to a 54-22 win.
It was just the response coaches Evan Kellow and Todd Pascoe would have been looking for after their last round loss to Gunnedah, both in respect of the result and the performance.
"It was chalk and cheese to last week," breakaway Nick McCrohan said.
"At training on Tuesday everyone was sort of pretty down after the loss so it (win) means a lot."
Also still fresh in their minds was last year's preliminary final, which the Blue Boars won to end their hopes of winning a history-making fifth straight premiership.
"There was a lot of fire out there, a lot of focus at the start of the game, remembering what happened out there (Narrabri).
"I think that really fuelled us," McCrohan said.
"Usually we're a fairly slow starting team but today I think that little bit of extra fire helped get us off our butts a bit."
They had some good passages of attack in the first 10-15 minutes and should have had first points, but for a knock-on over the line.
Instead it was the Blue Boars who struck first through the boot of Toby Knight.
But Pirates hit straight back with Jayden Kitchener-Waters bamboozling the defence to take the lead.
One-time Pirate Jimmy Schwager put the Blue Boars back in front after some great defence from the home side had denied them a couple of times. Again though Pirates responded straight away Mitch Mack scoring off a rolling maul and Brendan Rixon adding the extras from the sideline to make it 14-8 with 13 minutes to play in the first half.
They then pushed out to 21-8 with six to go with probably the try of the game.
Ryan Witherdin made the initial inroads, the young winger showing great poise to keep an attempted clearing kick in and then weaving his way around several Blue Boars defenders.
From the ruck Hamish McLaren, in his 50th club game, put on some footwork to break another couple of tackles before linking up with McCrohan. After brushing off the first attempted tackle, he was brought down only a couple of metres from the line but was able to pop the ball up to half-back Brad Male in support.
Typically tireless, McCrohan would later get one himself - a charging 20m run from what he post-match revealed was a set play from a lineout.
It took them out to 47-22 with 10 minutes to play and, if it wasn't already, sealed the game for them.
Their fourth win for the season, it was, McCrohan agreed probably their most complete performance.
"We've been trying to work on newer ways to play the game for our club and obviously it's been pretty rocky to start so it is nice when it does come together and we get rewarded with a scoreline like that," he said.
Blue Boars coach Jake Packer didn't mince his words in assessing their performance.
It was "terrible", he said. He also used words like "disappointed" and "embarrassed".
The most disappointing part for him was the effort.
"At 40-22 with about 20 minutes to go I was backing us. You know we've done it to Pirates many times in the past. But, once again, like Moree we didn't fire," he said.
"We just didn't have that grind, and that will that I've been saying all along is our best attribute, it just wasn't there again."
