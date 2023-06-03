The Northern Daily Leader
Pirates make big statement with 54-22 win over Narrabri

By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 3 2023 - 10:30pm, first published 6:30pm
Pirates produced arguably their best 40 minutes of football this season on Saturday to blow Narrabri away and turn a six point half-time lead into a 32 point statement.

