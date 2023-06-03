The Leader will have a front-row seat for Saturday's big footy contests.
Samantha Newsam will be sideline at Ken Chillingworth Oval when second-placed Pirates and fifth-placed Narrabri clash. Kick off is 3.15pm.
At Kootingal, Zac Lowe will report on the third-placed Roosters' clash against undefeated ladder-leaders Moree. Kick off is 2.45pm.
Mark Bode, meanwhile, will be at Riverside for Moore Creek's showdown with Tamworth FC. The action starts at 3pm.
The Leader will also be keeping you abreast of the action at No 1 Oval, where the Swans and the Roos are engaged.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
