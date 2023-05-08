Mel O'Gorman's day could hardly have gotten off to a better start.
The Tamworth-based trainer had hoped that her three-year-old filly, Arrabbiata, would find a good rhythm in the 1,450 metre opening race at Quirindi today, but little did she expect the young horse to blaze away to a six-length victory.
"I really thought that stepping up to the 1,450 would suit her," O'Gorman told Sky Thoroughbred Central.
"And even though she drew wide, she's got such good gate speed that she just puts herself there."
Under the guidance of jockey Mikayla Weir, Arrabbiata handled the Quirindi Jockey Club track well, despite a slight hill that can sometimes throw horses off.
"She's only a small filly. She's not big, she's a neat, compact type," O'Gorman said.
"So when Mikayla had a nice break on them coming into the straight, I was quietly confident."
The win was a just reward for the "super-consistent" and "really honest" young filly, the trainer added.
Of the other trainers from the North West region, Sterling Osland had a good day with two of his horses running first (Cuneiform) and second (Blue Canasta) in race four, while Jane Clement's Sparks won race five.
